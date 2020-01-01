Vipers SC’s Galiwango paid Express FC money – Santos scoffs at Fufa contract rule

The defender - who signed a four-year Venoms deal - was ordered to pay Red Eagles money owed to them plus fines for breach of contractual agreement

Disan Galiwango's agent Ronnie Mwine Santos has questioned Fufa Dispute Resolution Chamber’s rule that ordered the player to pay USh25 million to Express FC.

Galiwango was told to pay his former team the stated sum total for what Fufa termed a breach of contract on his part. The defender’s move to Vipers SC attracted sharp reaction from Red Eagles who claimed he had already extended his contract with them.

But Santos claims the money had been paid to Express and thus does not understand the basis of Fufa’s judgement.

“Yes, it’s no longer a secret that Galiwango received USh15 million from Express FC chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka on a mutual understanding a fee believed to have been refunded,” Ronnie is quoted as saying by Football256.

“I respect Fufa as a governing body of football in Uganda, I respect Express as our former employees but I wonder on which ground are we asked to pay the USh10 million fine because we refunded the sum they owed us.

“I don’t know if there is an official at Express that has a grudge on Galiwango but that’s not my concern. I am very sure we can still appeal on this concern.

“But above all it's crystal clear that no agent is poor, I have been managing and helping my players through their problems so I will do for Galiwango in this trying moment.”

Meanwhile, Kyetume FC holding midfielder Isaac Kirabira has appealed to the public to help him settle his seven-month rent arrears.

Kirabira is among Ugandan players who have been grossly affected by the suspension of sports after the coronavirus pandemic hit the industry.

“It is sad that the house I have been renting was closed by the landlord who is demanding seven months rent,” the former SC Villa and KCCA FC midfielder told Kawowo Sports.

“Every month I pay USh300,000. I cry out for help from all corners of the country. Please help me.”

Kyetume FC’s chairperson Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa has, however, denied claims the players have not been paid.

“Covid-19 pandemic affected us very much but as a club, we strived to pay the players,” Kaggawa said.

“The player in question should cross-check his accounts well. As far as I know, the latest payment to Kirabira was on Tuesday, 1st September 2020.”