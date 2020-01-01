Vipers SC's Bayo blames Uganda involvement for losing Golden Boot race

The award was won by Steven Mukwala who had scored 13 goals in what was a close race

Vipers SC striker Fahad Bayo has blamed his international engagements with the Uganda national team for missing out on the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) Golden Boot.

Bayo lost the race to Maroons FC's Steven Mukwala when the league was cancelled due to the ongoing measures put in place against the coronavirus.

Bayo had scored 12 goals in his maiden season at Vipers since his August 4 arrival and his tally was bettered by Mukwala, who scored one goal more.

Mukwala was on loan at Maroons from Vipers.

When coach Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry picked Bayo for Cranes duties, the forward was leading on UPL scoreboard with eight goals while Mukwala had scored seven.

Bayo was first summoned for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Burkina Faso in November, before he was called up again for an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burundi.

He grabbed his maiden goal for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup record holders against Burundi and was on the score sheet again against Malawi at Namboole Stadium in an Afcon qualifier.

“Any player can be on form, but I missed two league games while with the Cranes which also affected me in that [Golden Boot] race,” Bayo told Football256.

“[It is] because I was in my greatest form when I was handed the opportunity to represent my country in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Playing for Uganda at such a big stage was a dream come true but that’s how I lost the league's Golden Boot.”

The international engagements saw the former Buildcon FC striker miss two critical matches, against KCCA FC at Lugogo Stadium and against URA FC at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

Vipers won the encounter against the Tax Collectors and lost the second to the Kassasiro Boys.

As Mukwala and Bayo occupied the first and the second slot on the top scorers' chart, Ben Ocen of Police FC was third with 11 goals in what was a very tight race.

Viane Sekajugo of Wakiso Giants was joint fourth alongside Frank Kalanda of Express FC after both netted nine goals.