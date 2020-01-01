Vipers SC win against BUL FC morale booster for KCCA FC battle - Kajoba

The Venoms coach was impressed with the team’s fighting spirit as they achieved a vital win to open up a five-point gap at the summit

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has described the team’s hard-fought 3-2 win against BUL FC as a good boost as they prepare to face champions KCCA FC on Wednesday.

The Venoms needed a maiden hat-trick from Tito Okello to carry maximum points against BUL and they did it in fashion with the winning goal coming in stoppage time.

It was a result that had left coach Kajoba beaming with confidence as they prepare for their toughest assignment this season – a clash against second-placed and Uganda champions KCCA on Wednesday.

“In the end, we are judged by results and that’s going to give them a massive lift in terms of confidence going into the game against KCCA next week,” Kajoba is quoted by the club’s official website.

“They [players] can play against any opponent in this league, be better than them and dominate them and compete against them – though we still have somethings to put right.”

On the result against BUL, Kajoba said: “Yes, I am very pleased with the display but I’m more pleased with the result that we needed. All the things I demanded and that I wanted to see on that pitch actually happened but not happy with the way we conceded those avoidable goals.”

On the fans support throughout the match, Kajoba explained: “Absolutely. I said to the players, what you are able to transmit to the fans, they will buy into it. If it’s negative, they will be negative, if it’s positive, they are willing to help you guys.

“They are here to support you, they are fans and they want to see us perform like we did today [Sunday] and thank you so much to them because when they are right behind them, you can tell they are confident with the things they tried and the energy they brought to the game was much better.”

Kajoba, who replaced sacked Edward Golola, further said his team was gaining the kind of fitness he has been trying to work on since he joined the side.

“I hope so. That wasn’t the plan – I have to admit – but obviously they are suffering a bit to maintain that level of intensity. I think it will come, it’s part of the process and the way we train.

“At the moment we don’t have much time to do so but I really liked the resilience and I like to see them suffer together. When they had to defend deeper I wanted to see that reaction instead of getting annoyed with each other if someone gave the ball away it was all positive reactions so I’m pleased with that too.”

The win against BUL enabled the Venoms to open a five-point gap at the top of 16-team league table, with KCCA following in second spot.