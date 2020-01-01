Vipers SC will continue to fight for title despite Mbarara City FC draw – Kajoba

The Venom’s coach maintains his side will continue to fight for the title despite dropping vital points on Tuesday

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has maintained his side will continue to push for the Uganda Premier League title despite dropping vital points against Mbarara City FC on Tuesday.

The Venoms were held to a 0-0 draw by the Ankole Lions at Bombo Barracks playground which saw them stay top in the table, with the lead now cut to two points above KCCA FC, with eleven games left to play.

However, Kajoba, who was handling the team for the first time after taking over from the sacked Edward Golola, has insisted the draw was not something to worry about and promised his players will go on to achieve their ambitions.

“I don’t think I have to give my players that advice because they know it already. If you are top of the table, you have to be ready for all the different things that happen,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“The good thing is we are in the battle, we are in the fight, that’s really good news. My feeling is more and more we are really prepared for it because again it was a difficult game for us.

“Everybody has to come here and it’s probably always difficult but obviously against us, it’s extremely difficult. We get a point; if somebody should have won the game, I think it was only one team. We had the chances. In a wild game, we had chances, big chances and didn’t use them. It’s a point, let’s carry on.”

On whether he expects more twists and turns in the last eleven games, Kajoba said: “Absolutely. We have so many difficult games, we play [Onduparaka] on Sunday at home, then travel to Jinja next Wednesday to play Bul FC – how can I sit here and think about the result we’ll have against them?

“It’s disrespectful and I’m not disrespectful. We have to play a lot of games. The only way you can win something is, on one hand, to stay calm but lively, critical but very confident. And believe in your chance.

“We didn’t score, that happens. That can happen. It was a difficult game – the opponent, and the field of play didn’t help for a good football game in general. It was just a fight and we were ready for that fight. Now we have a point to improve on.”

Vipers will next face Onduparaka on Sunday.