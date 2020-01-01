Vipers SC were not impressive against Kyetume FC - Golola

The coach was not satisfied despite his side winning and opening a four-point gap at the top of the table

Vipers SC head coach Edward Golola claims his side did not play impressively against Kyetume FC on Friday despite a 1-0 win.

Golola says the outcome cannot expressly give a clear picture of their performance against Kyetume at St Mary's Stadium but promised the team will work to improve in their next matches.

“I admit we did not play impressively, but I am happy with the boys, we managed to get the three points,” Golola told the club's website.

“We have just resumed and the first game is not always easy, but expect improvement going forward.”

Golola assessed his new signings including Paul Mucureezi who scored the goal which gave the Venoms their first win and first goal in the second round of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

Jacob Okao and Umar Kyebatala are the other two players who made their debuts although the former did not start in the match.

“[Jacob] Okao played a good game and slotted in well in the absence of Halid Lwaliwa, [Paul] Mucureezi is already proven and he proved it by scoring the important goal,” the coach added.

“And for [Umar] Kyebatala, l cannot judge because he played only seven minutes, but he is a talented boy and I hope to give him more minutes in due course.”

The home win helped the Venoms open a four-point gap again at the top of the table away from KCCA FC. They have played 16 matches and have harvested 39 points in the process.