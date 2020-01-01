Vipers SC were below par and deserved to lose against URA FC – Kajoba

The Venoms coach reveals his side was not good enough against the Taxmen and they deserved to lose in the vital league tie

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has conceded his side did not deserve to get anything from their Uganda Premier League match against URA FC on Friday.

The Venoms went into the match seeking to open an eight-point gap at the summit of the 16-team table but it was not the case as they were humbled 3-1 by the Tax Collectors away from home.

Kajoba has now revealed his side did not play according to instructions and they deserved to lose in the fixture.

“We suffered a 3-1 lose as [URA] made the most of their chances and we struggled to break down a stubborn defence at the other end,” Kajoba is quoted by the club website.

“Shocked isn’t the word. I think the Uganda league is what it is, no game is easy or given to you. I’m disappointed with it rather than shocked.

“We were never going to come through the second round as invincible or anything, it just was not going to be the way, so when these moments come they’re little tests for all of us and we have to pass them.

“I think the team we had out there for sure had the quality to go out there and win this game. The fact we performed below par is the reason that we didn’t.

”I do believe in the squad and I think we’ve shown some great stuff this season. I’ve not had to say many times we were below par. Hardly at all, even when we didn’t get what we want, but today was one of those days.

"So I don’t think this is any time for harsh reactions and judgments across individuals or the team. It’s time for a look at a bit character, to see how our reaction is for Maroons FC.”