Vipers SC unveil Plascon Uganda as new partners in two-year deal

The Venoms have added another shirt sponsor into the already existing ones as they chase for another league title

Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers SC have signed a two-year partnership with paint company Plascon Uganda.

The deal worth Ush400million was announced on Monday during a press conference attended by Plascon Uganda Managing Director Santosh Gumte flanked by Vipers bosses including the Director and President Lawrence Mulindwa, Director Marketing and sponsorships Simon Ssekankya, Director Legal Alex Luganda.

According to Gumte, the signing deal that places Plascon among the key kit sponsors and a major player in other club activations and engagements such as its corporate social investment in the community is merely the latest chapter in the brand’s well-catalogued history of investing in sports including football and rugby.

“To Kansai Plascon Uganda this is a continuation of the culture of investing in sports and we are very proud to partner with a brand and club of Vipers’ stature,” Gumte told the press conference at Kitende.

“We really appreciate the ambition of the club, a virtue that is mutual to Plascon. Like Vipers, Plascon too is relatively a new name or brand on the Ugandan market in spite of having been in operation for years in this country as a paint manufacturer.

That notwithstanding, our ambition is to maintain our position as the number one paint and coatings provider in the country, region, and continent; just like Vipers is aiming for the top spot in Ugandan, regional, and continental club football.”

On his part, Vipers boss Mulindwa thanked the new sponsors for coming on board by stating: “Every sponsorship announcement is an affirmation of the great team we have here; from the groundsmen, the players and administrative staff.

“It takes a tireless and highly innovative team to attract the brand of Plascon’s stature, but while the deal is sealed, this only marks the beginning of a journey; a journey that has to make economic sense to our new partner Plascon, if we are to turn the two-year sponsorship into a lifetime partnership. That’s our pledge to all our partners and it’s the pledge we are making to Plascon as well.”

Vipers have also confirmed following the deal, and effective Wednesday when they play Bright Stars FC at the St Mary's Stadium, Plascon will appear on the team’s jerseys at the back end just below the number.

Plascon have thus joined two other shirt sponsors at Vipers - Hima Cement and DFCU Bank.