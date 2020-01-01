Faced with a lot of challenges, I have not been trusted - Vipers SC's Tumwesigye

Once tipped as the next greatest talent for Uganda alongside Allan Okello, the youngster has failed to live up to expectations so far

Vipers SC star Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye has explained why he has had a patchy career despite his promise early on.

Tumwesigye was seen as Uganda's next big thing alongside Allan Okello, especially when the duo did well during the Copa Coca-Cola tournament in 2016.

Okello was signed by Uganda giants KCCA FC while Tumwesigye was promoted into the Vipers Junior team thereafter, but since then the two have had different paths in as far as career growth is concerned.

Paradou FC, an Algerian top-flight side, signed Okello in January 2020 after the youngster had impressive seasons with KCCA. Tumwesigye, on the other hand, has failed to command a starting place at Vipers and at one point had a loan stint at Express FC.

“I have faced many challenges in my life and career, I have had my personal targets as a player which I have not fulfilled but that doesn’t mean that they are far away from my reach,” Tumwesigye told Sports Nation.

“I have not got enough time to prove what I can offer I have not got that chance to show people and compare just like in the past. How will people compare a person who has not been playing? I have not got enough time to showcase my ability.

“We have changed coaches on various occasions and I believe that it has affected me negatively; every coach that comes has a new style he wants you to fit in. When you are catching up with his tactics and earning his trust and starting to impress him, then another one comes in.”

Apart from the various challenges Tumwesigye has had to deal with, he says he has not earned the trust of his coaches.

“I still believe that I have what it takes to reach another level,” he added.

“I want to get more playing time. I don’t remember playing five games in a row, I am always brought in as a substitute and when I start, I am taken off in around the 70th minute. Things like that.

“I have not been trusted enough and we are facing enough pressure to deliver.

“We started our journey under pressure, right from school; If you don’t deliver to their expectations, they will not even think about you. There were many players to pick from.”