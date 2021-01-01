Vipers SC too good for MYDA FC, Kambale's brace lifts Express FC over Onduparaka FC

The champions registered a comfortable win as the Red Eagles claimed a late victory against the Caterpillars

Vipers SC picked up a 4-0 win over Malaba Youth Development Authority FC in an Uganda Premier League encounter at King George IV Stadium in Tororo on Wednesday.

Yunus Ssentamu's brace and a goal each by Karim Watambala and David Bagoole gave the reigning champions the big win against the struggling debutants.

Ssentamu could have scored the opener in the fifth minute but his header, from Ibrahim Orit's delivery, landed in goalkeeper Andrew Ssekandi's hands.

Ssentamu scored in the 21st minute from a spot-kick after he had been brought down in the penalty area.

Lawrence Tezikya could have doubled the lead in the 32nd minute but his shot went wide from a very good goal-scoring position.

Watambala scored the second goal after Orit laid a good pass in his way two minutes after Tezikya's miss.

Bagoole scored the third for the rampant Venoms in the 47th minute, his first-ever for the champions.

A challenge on Derrick Basoga of MYDA by Bagooole forced the referee to stop the play as he was attended to by the medics.

The home side then got a chance to score a goal in the 55th minute after Halid Lwaliwa brought down Ibrahim Nsimbe. Eric Mutebi's free-kick, however, flew over the bar.

Ssentamu scored his second in the 65th minute as he tapped a cross brought in by Paul Willa into the empty net.

Fred Kajoba made three changes in the 67th minute as he brought on Milton Karisa, Allan Kayiwa and Paul Mucureezi for Orit, Bagoole and Aziz Kayondo.

Two more changes followed in the 72nd minute when Ceasar Manzoki and Jamil Kalisa came on for Tezikya and Watambala.

Mucureezi was flagged down in the 82nd minute before Vipers' good chance was cleared by MYDA in the 85th minute.

Meanwhile, Express FC defeated Onduparaka FC 2-0 in another league tussle at Wankulukuku.

Martin Kizza and Erick Kambale were unable to break the deadlock in favour of the Red Eagles in the first half.

Express made changes in the 61st minute when Frank Kalanda came on for John Byamukama. Six minutes later, Godfrey Lwesibwa was replaced by Ivan Mayanja as the hosts made another change.

Kambale scored the opener in the 80th minute before he added the second in the 90th minute. The five added minutes were not enough for Onduparaka to launch a comeback as they were defeated in the mid-week clash.