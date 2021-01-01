Vipers SC thump Busoga United to remain top as URA defeat KCCA

The Tax Collectors are on the same number of points as the leaders but with an inferior goal difference

Vipers SC ensured they remained top of the table with 39 points after a 4-0 win over Busoga United in a Ugandan Premier League tie at St. Mary's Kitende Stadium on Tuesday.

Yunus Ssentamu hit a brace with the other goals coming from Aziz Kayondo and Milton Karisa.

It was the hosts who started the match on a high knowing any slight mistake might cost them the top position.

Karim Watambala and Manzoki had early chances to give the reigning champions a lead, but they failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

Paul Busoga came close in the 15th minute but his effort was blocked from hitting the back of the net by the crossbar.

After dominating the opening exchanges, the champions, finally, took the lead in the 24th minute courtesy of Kayondo, who was left unmarked in the danger zone.

Despite the number of chances created, the hosts went to the break with a slim 1-0 lead.

The scoreboard changed just two minutes after the pause when red-hot Watambala went past his markers before passing the ball to Ssentamu, who managed to round the goalkeeper before doubling the advantage.

Ssentamu completed his brace in the 65th minute from the penalty spot after a defender handled the ball in the danger zone.

The Venoms scored their fourth goal with five minutes to go courtesy of Karisa.

Meanwhile, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC ensured they remained high on Vipers' talis after claiming a 2-0 win over Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC.

It was coach Morley Byekwaso's first real test after taking over from Mike Mutebi.

After a goalless first half, the Tax Collectors opened the scoring in the 54th minute when Joackim Ojera rose highest to head home a cross from Cromwell Rwothomio.

The second goal for the hosts came in the 66th minute when Shafik Kagimu converted a Steven Mukwala cross.

Article continues below

As a result, URA are on 39 points, the same as leaders Vipers, but have an inferior goal difference.

The Kasasiro Boys are fourth with 30 points but might end in the sixth position after matchday 17 if Police FC and SC Villa pick up maximum points in their respective matches.

Tuesday UPL results

BUL 1-1 Kyetume

Mbarara City 2-1 Myda

Onduparaka 2-1 Kitara

URA SC 2-0 KCCA

Vipers SC 4-0 Busoga United