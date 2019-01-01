Vipers SC striker Bayo scoops top award for October

The Ugandan striker has been crowned the best player for the month after beating Robert Mukoghotya of Bul FC

Vipers Sports Club striker Fahad Bayo is the Real Stars Sports Awards winner in the football category for the month of October.

The accolade was one of the four plaques handed over at Tamarai Restaurant, Kololo in Kampala to the different winners who excelled during the previous month.

According to Kawowo Sports, Bayo, scorer of five goals in total in the previous month beat Bul FC’s wide man Robert Mukoghotya and Bulemezi team’s captain Ronald Ssekiganda to the accolade.

Mukoghotya also scored four goals for Bul in the month whilst Ssekiganda guided Bulemezi to their second Masaza championship after overcoming Busiro in the final 1-0 (after extra time) in a rain-affected finale at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Article continues below

Four of Bayo’s goals were scored in the Uganda Premier League and one goal came against Burundi in the Chan 2020 return leg qualifier against Burundi at Lugogo.

Uganda Cranes qualified 6-0 on aggregate to qualify for the final tournament in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Police head coach and Uganda Cranes first assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru was named best coach of the month, coming ahead of Vipers’ Edward Gololoa and Simon Peter Mugerwa (head coach Bulemezi Ssaza and assistant coach for Bright Stars Football Club).