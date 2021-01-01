Vipers SC stop rivals KCCA FC as URA FC smash Onduparaka FC

The Venoms carried the bragging rights after sinking the Kasasiro Boys at Kitende while the Taxmen won away from home

Vipers SC scored in the first half to beat rivals Kampala City Council Authority 1-0 in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The defending champions used home advantage at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende to the maximum as Peter Magambo scored in the 39th minute to sink the Kasasiro Boys with the only goal of the day.

Both teams have been the front runners in Uganda’s top-flight division having shared the previous seven league titles amongst themselves, with three for Vipers and four for KCCA hence the weight the fixture carried.

It was the Venoms who started the match on a high note as Disan Galiwango delivered a good ball from a free-kick in the seventh minute but it was punched out for a fruitless corner by KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

The Venoms, led by coach Fred Kajoba, continued to threaten their visitors and in the 20th minute Galiwango crossed the ball into the box, and Cesar Manzoki rose the highest but directed his header wide.

Sensing danger, KCCA started to threaten, looking to break the deadlock and Andrew Kigozi who had a good chance in the 29th minute to put them ahead but despite a good delivery from Ashraf Mugume, his final decision inside the box was poor as his weak effort went wide.

Few minutes after the miss KCCA were punished when Magambo drilled home the only goal for the Venoms after creating space inside the box, rounding two defenders, before beating keeper Lukwago with a low shot..

In the 40th minute, Vipers player Aziz Kayondo was yellow-carded for a foul on Brian Ahebwa and three minutes later Yunus Sentamu was also booked by the match referee for another foul.

The two teams then went into the break with the Venoms enjoying a 1-0 lead and after the resumption, they continued to press for a second but it was Karim Watambala who went into the referee’s book for a foul on KCCA player Steven Sserwadda.

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi then made a double substitution, bringing on Keziron Kizito for Kigozi while Gift Ali was rested for David Musana, and in the 65th minute Sadat Anaku attempted a bicycle kick for KCCA but his effort whistled off the upright.

Meanwhile, URA FC continued with their fine start to the season as they beat Onduparaka FC 3-0 with Stephen Mukwala putting them ahead in the 22nd minute after rounding the keeper to score.

Mukwala then made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute after scoring with a beautiful header before the Taxmen’s dangerman Cromwel Rwothomio made it 3-0 in the 77th minute, taking advantage of a rebound ball from Brian Nkuubi, who had hit the woodwork, to place the ball to an empty net.

Elsewhere, SC Villa came from a goal down to beat Bright Stars 2-1.