Vipers SC still in title race despite losing to KCCA FC – Golola

The Venoms coach speaks for the first time after his team lost their first match of the season in the league

Vipers SC coach Edward Golola has stated they are still in the race to win the Ugandan Premier League despite losing to Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) on Saturday.

The Venoms were handed their first defeat of the season after going down 1-0 at the Star Times Lugogo Stadium but still remain perched at the top of the table.

“I thank the players for the effort despite the loss. I think we had a sloppy start and that cost us. We improved in the second half but lacked the cutting edge in the final third,” Golola is quoted by the Daily Monitor.

“We remain strong and focused to win the title. What we need to do is bounce back soon. We shall go back and try to rectify the mistakes we committed today.”

Golola also blamed the defeat on missing some of his key players - marksman Fahad Bayo and defensive pillar Halid Lwaliwa – who were with the Uganda national team on international duty.

On his part, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi welcomed the win, saying they were the better side and deserved to bag maximum points.

“I’m happy with the boy’s performance and that shows we are improving. We have no stars and we are going to take on all the matches with a strong belief," he said.

“Before we think of overtaking Vipers at the top, we have to get past Bul, Villa and Onduparaka FC ahead of us first.”

The reigning league champions have a daunting fixture pile ahead of them which will see them face URA, Mbarara City, Kyetume, SC Villa and Proline - all inside 12 days.