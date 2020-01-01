Vipers SC slip in title race after URA FC defeat

The Venoms have now collected one point from the last two matches in the top-tier

Vipers SC have suffered a shock 3-1 loss against URA FC in the Ugandan Premier League match played on Friday evening.

The Venoms came into the match as favourites, aiming to widen the gap between them and second-placed KCCA FC to eight points. It was not going to be an easy tie against the hosts who had suffered a 3-1 defeat in the hands of Busoga United.

The four-time league champions started the match on a high note and were rewarded after quarter an hour when Saidi Kyeyune curled the ball past the custodian to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

More teams

Four minutes later, a good one-two between Saidi and Joakim Ojera drafted the defenders out of position, allowing the latter to set up Daniel Isiagi who made no mistake from close range to double the advantage. Nafian Alionzi pulled two good saves to ensure the Taxmen go to the break with a 2-0 advantage.

Five minutes after the break, the league leaders were given a lifeline when the hosts conceded a penalty. Fahad Bayo rose for the occasion to half the deficit and put their opponents under pressure.

The Venoms conceded a penalty with 20 minutes to go giving the hosts a chance to restore a two-goal advantage. However, goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora guessed right to deny Cromwell Rwothomio.

The striker made up for his miss when he headed in an excellent Birungi Michael free-kick three minutes later to hand his side a 3-1 win and send Vipers home empty-handed.

The result will motivate the defending champions KCCA who will be on duty on Saturday against Express. A win for the hosts will reduce the gap between them and the leaders to just two points.