Vipers SC slayers Kajjansi United handed SC Villa in Round of 32

The draw for the domestic cup was successfully held at Fufa headquarters in Uganda with matches set for February 11

Kajjansi United will now take on SC Villa in the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup.

The Buganda-based side, who eliminated Uganda Premier League side Vipers SC in the round of 64, have been handed another giant in Villa during the draw conducted at Fufa headquarters’ on Monday.

Kajjansi bundled out Vipers 5-4 on post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-1 at Mutesa II Wankulukuku while Villa sailed through after beating Super Eagles 4-1 in Gulu.

Article continues below

More teams

In an all premier battle, Express FC will take on Maroon FC while Uganda champions KCCA FC will host Big League side Bukedea Town Council as URA FC will entertain Mbarara-based Second Division side Nyamityobora.

The matches for the Round of 32 will be staged between February 11 to 16 with the winner of the competition set to represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Full Round of 32: Kansai Plascon vs Tooro United, URA vs Nyamityobora, Kigezi Homeboyz vs Kyetume, Express vs Maroons. Wakiso Giants vs MYDA, UPDF vs Busia Young, Kiboga Young vs Mvara Boys, Spartans vs Kataka, Proline Vs Admin, Dove vs Water, Mbarara City vs FHL, Kajjansi United vs SC Villa, Bright Stars vs Free Stars, KCCA vs Bukedea Town Council, Kitara vs Luwero United and Light SS vs Bugamba.