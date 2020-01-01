Vipers SC, SC Villa and Ugandan clubs celebrate return of football
Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs have taken to social media to welcome the decision by the government to allow the return of football after six months in the cold.
On Sunday, during his address to the nation, President Yoweri Museveni reopened the sporting activities but without spectators, and also asked organisers to test players for Covid-19 72 hours before any match.
“Open-air activities of sports will be open, provided there are no spectators,” said Museveni from State House Entebbe. “We must learn to have games without spectators and players should be tested 72 hours before the games.”
Museveni added: “Players should learn to remain quarantined for the period of the games.”
Like many East African nations and across the world, Uganda moved to ban all its social gatherings and sporting activities immediately after the coronavirus pandemic struck the country in mid-March.
Football was not spared either as the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) was halted for some weeks before it was prematurely ended and the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to award the league title to Vipers SC, who were sitting top at the time the league was suspended.
Vipers and record league winners SC Villa have led Ugandan clubs to celebrate the news on social media.
Below is how several clubs reacted to the news.
Finally***— Nicholas Kabonge (@K15Nicko) September 20, 2020
Soccer re-opens⚽️🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/zXzVWdD2ub
Live Football is coming back.— SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) September 20, 2020
That's all we heard. pic.twitter.com/puCPthKiCr
#wgfc | https://t.co/MhmmNOyAWw #prideofwakiso #WeAreThePurpleSharks @SsenyonjoH_12 pic.twitter.com/XqQPKZ7NIu— Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) September 21, 2020
#ExpressNation who else feels this way? Coz #ItsBack ⚽️ phew!. #MukwanoGwabangi🔴🦅. pic.twitter.com/WodcZSCTFv— Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) September 20, 2020
Finally Kicking some Balls soon 😊..#M7Address #AmaOnduparaka#GodsTeam pic.twitter.com/JXE7E0vpFH— Onduparaka FC (@ondufc) September 20, 2020
Sports activities re-opened provided we follow the SOPs.— Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) September 20, 2020
Football is returning pretty SOON🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/OzypSuELON
𝑊ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑦𝑜𝑢 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑺𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘… 🕺#𝘜𝘙𝘈𝘍𝘊 pic.twitter.com/4zAK1Rmdq7— URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) September 21, 2020