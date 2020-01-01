Vipers SC reveal ins and outs ahead Caf Champions League tie against Al-Hilal

The club signed five players in order to strengthen the side that won the fourth league title ahead of the continental competition

Vipers SC have revealed their season's ins and outs ahead of taking part in the Caf Champions League preliminary stage against Al-Hilal of Sudan in November.

Fred Kajoba’s side signed five players - Ceasar Manzoki, Ibrahim Orit, Jamil Kalisa, David Bagoole and Disan Galiwango and they are expected to help the Venoms have a successful outing especially after the return to the continental competition.

All the players signed permanent deals with the four-time Premier League winners.

More teams

“Joseph Dhata who was with us last season but couldn’t play because of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) issues, was finally cleared to feature this season,” Vipers announced.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“There have also been some youngsters licenced to feature; Richard Basangwa, Najib Yiga and Sula Mpanga from St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School."

Fahad Bayo, who emerged as the runner-up in the Golden Boot race and was the club’s top scorer, left after a season with them and joined FC Ashdod of Israel.

“But while there is excitement among Venoms supporters at the recent arrivals, there have also been a number of players who bade farewell to the club and others loaned out to get playing time,” Vipers added.

“Tito Okello also bade farewell to St Mary’s Stadium after two seasons with the club, with the striker moving to Kenya’s Gor Mahia.

“Rahmat Ssenfuka and Brian Nkuubi also left on free transfers joining Wakiso Giants FC and URA FC respectively following their release from the club.

“Tom Masiko, Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye, Duncan Sseninde, Dan Birikwalira, Joseph Janjali, Dickens Okwir, Farouk Musisi, Baden Mujahid and Derrick Ochan were all released by the club too.”

The Kitende club also revealed the loan moves involving some of their players.

Article continues below

“The first loan move away from Vipers was when Brian Kalumba made a temporary switch to UPDF FC. He was followed by midfielder Ibrahim Tembo to the army side on a season-long loan,” the club concluded.

“Goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya, who spent most of his time on loan last season with Proline FC, was recalled at the end of the 2019/20 season and is among our three custodians in this 2020/21 football season.”

Vipers will face Sudan’s Al Hilal in the preliminary stage of the Caf Champions League at the end of November.