Vipers SC outclass SC Villa, Kitara FC down Wakiso Giants for maiden Premier League win

The Venoms scored in either half for the big victory as the debutants outwitted the Purple Sharks at home

Vipers SC reclaimed the top spot in the Ugandan Premier League after beating SC Villa 3-0 at the St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Dan Sserunkuma, Yunus Sentamu and Paul Willa scored to ensure the Venoms picked the huge win against the former league champions.

The Venoms grabbed the lead in the eighth minute when Sserunkuma's cool finish found the back of the net. Two minutes later, Fred Kajoba's side doubled the lead when Sentamu struck to stun the Jogoos as Karim Watambala provided a calm assist for the forward to finish after a clinically worked build-up.

The first 30 minutes saw Vipers dominate the game and were unlucky not to add the third one within that period although Willa was yellow-carded in the 43rd minute for his rough challenge on SC Villa's Derrick Ndahiro.

The Venoms would have stretched their lead to 3-0 in the 50th minute but Ibrahim Orit headed wide after receiving a good cross from Disan Galiwango. Kajoba made a double substitution in the 58th minute when he brought on Paul Mucureezi and Ceasar Manzoki in place of David Bagoole and Sserunkuma.

The Cranes coach had to wait until the 72nd minute when he introduced two other fresh players in Allan Kayiwa and Jamil Kalisa to take the positions of Sentamu and Karim Watambala.

The record champions were reduced to 10 men when Joseph Nsubuga was red-carded in the 78th minute. The defender found himself in the referee's book for the second bookable offence that warranted the send-off.

Two minutes after seeing Nsubuga go out, Vipers added the third goal when Willa struck superbly to ensure his side eventually picked three points and a clean sheet at home. A minute after the third goal, Kajoba withdrew Orit and replaced him with Musa Ssali.

Meanwhile, at Kavumba, Premier League debutants Kitara FC overcame Wakiso Giants with a 3-2 scoreline to pick a first-ever win of the season since promotion.

Peter Lomoro and a brace from Edson Agondeze were enough to hand Kitara a win against the Purple Sharks whose goals were scored by Uganda international Vianne Ssekajugo.

Article continues below

Lomoro scored at the hour mark and Wakiso would have equalised but Rahmat SSenfuka's penalty was saved by Emmanuel Opio early in the 35th minute.

Ssekajugo brought the scoreline level at the beginning of the second half before Agondeze scored his first goal of the match in the 53rd minute. Wakiso's head coach Douglas Bamwenyana was sent off in the 60th minute as his side was trailing against the determined hosts.

In the 85th minute, Agondeze scored the third for Kitara as they outwitted Wakiso Giants for their hard-fought Premier League maiden victory. Ssekajugo's 88th-minute strike was not enough to see the hosts lose points in any way.