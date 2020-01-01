'Vipers SC not focused on KCCA FC's good run in UPL' - Kajoba

The tactician has also blamed the Wakiso Giants pitch for their 1-1 draw last weekend

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba says he is not focused on rivals KCCA FC who have made a good start in the league and his main objective is to help his team perform well in the league.

While the Kasasiro Boys have started the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) campaign on a high winning their opening three games, the reigning champions started with a 1-1 draw with Wakiso Giants.

Disan Galiwango delivered a corner in the seventh minute which was met superbly by Muhammad Shaban's header for the opener.

More teams

The teams headed into the half-time break with Vipers leading by a solitary goal, but it was the home team who looked more threatening on resumption as they sought to draw level.

Their relentless efforts were rewarded in the 65th minute when Viane Sekajugo scored to make the score 1-1.

"It is a bad start, but we can build on that, the league has just started but we need to start winning games and chasing the title," Kajoba stated after the draw.

"We are not focussing on KCCA FC or any team that has won three games, we need to collect as many points as we can and that means we have to win every game.

"The objective is to win all your games. If you win, you give yourself a very good chance but if you do not, then you put yourself in a difficult position."

The tactician also praised Muhammad Shaban who made a return to the team with a goal. The forward has been out for more than a year owing to a knee injury.

"Shaban is a striker of genuine quality," Kajoba continued.

"We all know how dangerous he is, he can score goals and will be important for us."

Article continues below

Kajoba did not have kind words for the opponent's pitch which he believes played a role in their draw.

"You cannot come from a surface like the one we have at Kitende and then expect to play well at such a field. When we first came in, I looked at how drenched it was and knew we were going to struggle to impose ourselves in the game. I think the field was a hazard to us.

"But we also have to learn how to take chances because if Orit had put away the chances he had, we should have been 3-0 up by the time they levelled."