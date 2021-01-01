'Vipers SC need calm and composure vs struggling Kitara FC' - Kajoba

The Venoms will be in Masindi looking for a season double over the bottom-placed debutants

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has explained the need to remain calm and composed during a Ugandan Premier League tie on Friday against Kitara FC.

The champions will be hosted by the struggling Premier League debutants but the coach has warned his players not to expect a smooth encounter against them.

Vipers will be looking for another away win after a 3-0 win over Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces FC at Bombo Military Barracks in the previous game.

Kitara, on the other hand, were defeated in their respective previous game after they went down 2-1 to Onduparaka FC at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

The Venoms have picked up wins in all their previous engagements with Kitara across all competitions. In the Uganda Cup, the debutants lost two games in the 2016/17 season.

The Friday game offers Kajoba's side a chance to do a Premier League double over Kitara after a 2-1 on December 16 in the reverse fixture.

“They have something to fight for, and so the danger we are facing is that they are playing with an objective,” explained Kajoba as was quoted by the club's website.

“They can attack and have been able to score goals in their games, and for us, it is important to remain calm, keep our shape and composure.”

Kajoba's side will be boosted by the return of Ibrahim Orit, who missed the 4-0 over Busoga United as he was suspended. Milton Karisa, who scored in his return, is expected to be named in the starting team.

Goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora will miss due to a red card he suffered from a physical altercation with a teammate in the previous matchday.

Kitara will host Vipers at their new home in Masindi after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations cleared them to use the facility.

Kitara have been using the Kavumba Recreation ground in Wakiso during the previous games. The debutants have only registered one win in 17 games, where they have lost 14 and drew in two encounters.

They sit at the bottom of the 16-table team just below MYDA FC, Kyetume FC and Wakiso Giants, who have also experienced a difficult season.