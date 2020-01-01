‘Vipers SC must put their focus on winning the league’ – Kajoba

The new Venoms coach calls on his players to put their focus on clinching the UPL title this season

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated his side are focused on winning the Uganda Premier League title this season.

The Venoms have gone for three matches without a win, an outcome that saw Uganda champions KCCA FC cut their lead at the top of the 16-team table to four points.

And ahead of their league match against Onduparaka FC on Sunday, coach Kajoba, who is yet to win a match since replacing Edward Golola, has stressed the reason why his side must focus on one direction.

More teams

“Obviously the result in Bombo [against Mbarara City FC] was not what we anticipated. It was quite disappointing but we are more positive going into the Onduparaka game,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“We have all our focus in one direction. It is all about the league. We have to challenge and win it.”

Vipers will be buoyed by close challengers KCCA’s 2-1 loss to URA at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje on Friday, and will start the match knowing that they can go further clear atop the standings.

Article continues below

Playing in front of the home crowd for the first time, coach Kajoba will be pumped up to win over the faithful with a resolute performance worth three points.

“If you look at the last game, we created two or three chances but did not use them well. The boys have been doing good things in practice. The speed is good, attitude is positive and we hope to do well against Onduparaka,” Kajoba continued.

Vipers will start as favourites since the visitors haven't won at St Mary’s Stadium in their last three visits.