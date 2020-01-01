Vipers SC must double their efforts to defeat Proline FC – Golola

The Venoms’ head coach maintains they must be ready to deal with their opponents when they clash on Tuesday

Viper SC coach Edward Golola has admitted he will not take anything for granted when his side visits the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo on Tuesday for a date against relegation-threatened Proline FC in a Uganda Premier League match.

Having edged past Kyetume FC last Friday to keep their place on top of the 16-team log with 39 points, Golola has rallied his charges to double their efforts against Proline, who will be looking to carry on the momentum following their 2-1 away win against Maroons in Luzira.

And with the battle for points getting more intense, the Venoms’ coach has been preaching there will be no complacency creeping into his squad.

“We know how desperately both teams need the three points but only one can get the best from this game,” Golola is quoted by the club’s official website.

“The fixtures are as tight as you can see and we have cautioned the boys not to get so comfortable because we are not yet there.”

Vipers have struggled to get things going whenever they’re at Lugogo but they will be intent on turning the corner as they continue their ruthless hunt for three points.

The most recent visit witnessed the Venoms lose their unbeaten run to KCCA FC while the last meeting with Proline ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts as the march to the Uganda Cup last year painfully ended.

“We beat them in the reverse fixture but they are now quite motivated and are also a good side when playing at home. It’s going to be an exciting encounter. But we are focused and are not ready to slip up,” Golola continued.

Article continues below

Fahad Bayo, who scored the solitary goal that downed Proline during the first round of the league at Kitende will be looking to haunt his boyhood club.

Bayo will be making his first appearance for the Venoms at Lugogo as he missed the 1-0 defeat against KCCA as he was on national team duty last November.

But the towering striker will not be the only player familiar at this venue, the pair of Rahmat Ssenfuka and Farouk Musisi, have all played for Proline before whereas new-signing Paul Mucureezi’s memories of Lugogo are still very fresh with the exciting midfielder having been at KCCA for three seasons.