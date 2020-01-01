Vipers SC must beat KCCA FC to keep title dream alive – Kajoba

The Venoms coach maintains they will go for nothing less than three points against their closest challengers in the league

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has revealed why they must fight to get a win against Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) in a Uganda Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Venoms have one chance to win silverware this season having been knocked out of the Uganda Cup by little-known Kajjansi United.

It is the reason coach Kajoba has urged his charges to make the league match against KCCA count as it will help them to open an eight-point gap at the summit of the 16-team league table.

Kajoba’s side comes into the game as leaders with 49 points, five more than the Kasasiro lads who cannot afford to falter if they are to retain the league trophy.

However, in Vipers, they are up against a hungry opponent.

“KCCA is a very good team, they have good players, they have good coaches but for me what I think my target is to win and cement our place at the summit,” Kajoba told the club website.

“We only have the league to get silverware this season having been eliminated from Uganda Cup, so I think it is a match we are ready for.”

If the Venoms collect maximum points from the fixture, they will move eight clear of KCCA which will be a good position to be in with eight matches to wind up the season.

However, a loss keeps the visitors in contention as they will close the gap to two points.

Milton Karisa is set to feature for the Venoms following his return from Moulidouia Oudja of Morocco and has since received clearance to play for Vipers. Interestingly, he last scored a league goal against KCCA in the 3-2 win at the St Mary’s stadium in 2018.

Fahad Bayo returns from suspension which ruled him out of the 3-2 victory over BUL FC last week in Njeru to spearhead the attack against the opponents he didn’t face in the first round due to national team assignments.

Vipers are further boosted by the return of Captain Halid Lwaliwa and combative midfielder Siraje Ssentamu, who has fully recovered from the injuries that sidelined them for a couple of matches, since the 4-2 win against Proline FC.

Former KCCA players Tito Okello and Paul Mucureezi will face their former employers for the first time if selected as they both missed the reverse fixture at Lugogo, due suspension for Okello while Mucurezi hadn’t joined the Venoms yet.