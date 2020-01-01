‘Vipers SC must be clinical to stay on course in title race’ – Kajoba

The Venoms coach urges his players to stay focused and win all matches as the title race hots up in Uganda

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has challenged his charges to stay clinical and win matches if they are to claim for the Uganda Premier League title.

The Venoms are currently leading the 16-team league table but with champions KCCA FC breathing on their neck, Kajoba has maintained his side must stay focused and not lose track in the title contest.

Kajoba has asked his players to show character when they visit BUL FC at Njeru Technical Centre, Jinja on Sunday.

More teams

“Everybody who goes to play [Bul] in Njeru knows they will get a difficult game,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“That’s why we want to focus on being at our clinical best because BUL is a game where you want to take the points and consolidate the league lead. But you know we will need to fight to get the maximum points.”

Victory against BUL will restore normalcy and take Vipers to 49 points from 21 matches with just nine matches left in the campaign – with the next match being a clash against rivals KCCA on February 18 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

KCCA clawed back into contention for the title with a narrow 2-1 win over Maroons at Lugogo earlier this week to bring Vipers’ lead to just two points.

Vipers’ first loss to BUL was way back in the 2013-14 season when the cooking oil manufacturers defeated them 2-1 at Kakindu Stadium.

Article continues below

Apart from another solitary loss (a 1-0 defeat in the 2015-16 season) and a handful of draws, Vipers have built a reputation of dominating encounters between the two sides with the last result being the 3-0 win by the Kitende-based side on December 19, 2019, in Njeru.

Vipers will welcome back defender Bashir Asiku after recovering from an ankle problem he picked up last month during a training session. Having missed six competitive matches, Asiku showed full recovery during a practice match against Lweza FC on Wednesday.

But the match has come a little too early for striker Muhammad Shaban, who is in the final recovery stages of a meniscus injury with a possible return likely at the end of this month.