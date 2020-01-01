Vipers SC maintain lead with 1-0 win against Onduparaka

The Venoms claimed a slim win to ensure the four-point space between them and the Taxmen remain intact

Vipers SC maintained a four-point gap on top of the Ugandan Premier League table after a narrow 1-0 win against Onduparaka FC.

The Venoms needed maximum points at home to ease pressure from second-placed KCCA FC. In the first half, they did absolutely everything right against their visitors apart from putting the ball in the back of the net.

It all changed in the 57th minute when Geoffrey Wasswa managed to get past the defenders and expertly placed the ball in the back of the net. The strike happened to be the only goal for the match as Venoms maintained their lead on top of the table.

More teams

Meanwhile, Proline's struggles were extended at home following a 1-0 loss to visiting Kyetume FC. The lone goal came in the 13th minute through Robert Ssentongo.

In other results, Express FC beat Mbarara City by the same margin as Wakiso Giants and Bright Stars settled for a one-all draw.

Article continues below

Venoms top the standings with 46 points, four more than KCCA while Villa SC are third with 33. URA SC and Onduparaka FC complete the top five positions on the table.

In the relegation zone, the battle is between Bright Stars, Tooro United and Proline who occupy the last three positions.