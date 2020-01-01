Vipers SC held by Wakiso Giants, Police FC stun URA

The Venoms failed to widen the gap between them and close title rivals KCCA as the Law Enforcers picked a vital victory against the Tax Collectors

Uganda Premier League title hopefuls Vipers SC were held to a 0-0 draw by mid-table Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Friday.

The draw means Vipers and KCCA are separated by just two points at the top after matchday 25 action as the title race tightens.

Goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora saved Vipers from conceding an early goal in the fifth minute when he parried away a long-range shot from Wakiso Giants' Faizul Amin.

More teams

The Venoms got a goalscoring chance in the 15th minute, but Paul Willa could not connect and bury the ball into the net with a header from a rebound.

Fahad Bayo's header flew inches wide in the 27th minute after he was picked out inside the box by Geoffrey Wasswa as the visitors looked dominant. A minute later, Bayo was denied by the woodwork when he rose to connect with Wasswa's curled cross into the box.

Vipers were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute when Bayo was sent off for a deliberate handball. Coach Fred Kajoba was forced to make a first-half change just three minutes to the break when Karim Watambala was injured.

Goalkeeper Mutombora was alert again in the 70th minute to thwart danger from Wakiso Giants' Amos Muwonge in a one-on-one situation, while Allan Kayiwa failed to break the deadlock seven minutes to stoppage time when he headed the ball inches wide while inside the box after Tito Okello's pinpoint pass to him.

The draw means Vipers are still leading with 52 points, two more than KCCA after matchday 25. Wakiso Giants are ninth with 30 points.

Meanwhile, struggling Police FC defeated URA FC 2-1 at the Arena of Vision in another UPL tie.

Police got the opening goal in the 11th minute through Derrick Kakooza before Hassan Kalega equalized for the Tax Collectors in the 23rd minute.

The Police, who are struggling to get out of the relegation zone, scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute via Ben Ocen's clinical strike.

Article continues below

The win did not help Police clearly move away from the danger zone as they are 13th on the 16-table team with 28 points. Kyetume FC, Proline FC, and Onduparaka FC all have 28 points, but the last of the three have one match in hand.