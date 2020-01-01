Vipers SC held by KCCA FC as URA FC fall to Busoga United

The Venoms maintained a five-point lead on top of the table after the defending champions failed to beat them

KCCA FC held Ugandan Premier League Leaders Vipers SC to a goalless draw on Tuesday evening.

The defending champions had won the last meeting by a solitary goal and the Venoms had aimed at avenging the defeat. However, it was not going to be. Poor finishing, as well as good goalkeeping, was the order of the day.

Fabien Mutombora was in inspired form for the league leaders, keeping out efforts from Muzamiru Mutyaba, Erisa Ssekisambu, and Milke Mutyaba while at the other end, Fahad Bayo, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Geoffrey Wasswa could not beat Charles Lukwago. In another top-tier match, 10-man Busoga United beat URA FC 3-0 to hit the 33-point mark.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 21st minute when Douglas Muganga was sent off for a second bookable offence. After a goalless first half, David Bagoole opened the scoring for Busoga in the 58th minute.

It got worse for the Taxmen in the 64th minute when Nelson Mandela doubled the advantage before Lawrence Tezikya sealed the win in the 77th minute to ensure his side bagged maximum points.

In other matches, Bright Stars defeated Police 2-1 while Wakiso Giants won by the same margin against Marrons.

Vipers lead the race with 50 points while KCCA remain second on 45. SC Villa are third with 37 points.