'Vipers SC have what it takes to get past El Hilal in Caf Champions League' - Kajoba

The Ugandan Premier League champions will be playing the Sudanese outfit for the second time in three seasons

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba believes his team have what it takes to perform well in this edition of the Caf Champions League.

In the first preliminary round, the Uganda champions have been drawn with Sudanese giants El Hilal. The tactician believes this is a good chance for the Venoms to perform well in the continental competition.

"It is another great opportunity to revive our fortunes in this competition," Kajoba told the club's website.

"We have what it takes to get past our opponents because the team has been at this level before and we have been preparing for this for many months. We have a good team and we believe that with determination and character, we shall get where we want to be."

The club's assistant captain Geoffrey Wasswa also opined on what the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions need to do to stand a chance of advancing.

"We have been there before and believe it will be a good experience facing our opponents in a familiar place. The teamwork, commitment, and determination are all we need to progress."

Venoms custodian Bashir Sekagya has stated the game against the Sudanese champions will be a challenge considering the UPL has not yet started, but exuded confidence his team will perform well.

"We have been preparing ourselves for this moment despite the fact that the Uganda Premier League has not started yet," the experienced goalkeeper said.

"It is a real test but we are set and even motivated by the return of our teammates who have been sidelined with injuries."

Midfielder Abraham Ndugwa gave his opinion as well saying there are qualities that will determine the team to advance.

"Some people may argue about the experience but we have the desire, hunger, and will to compete highly."

The last time Vipers played an opponent from Sudan was in the 2018/19 season when they were paired with Al-Merrikh SC. They lost 2-1 away before winning the second leg at home by a solitary goal.

Ndugwa scored the only goal that took the Venoms to the next phase of the competition. However, they were eliminated by Algerian side CS Constantine in the second preliminary round.