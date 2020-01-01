Vipers SC have the right mindset and attitude to lift the UPL title - Kajoba

The Venoms are leading the log after a huge midweek win against Maroons FC which gave them a four-point cushion

Vipers SC have the right mindset and attitude to win the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title, head coach Fred Kajoba has stated.

They defeated Maroons FC 5-0 to keep a four-point gap at the top of the league ahead of close rivals KCCA FC. Kajoba has given an assessment of how they are prepared for a potentially tight title race.

“We shall continue working on ourselves as our goal is to win the title. The boys have the attitude, they have the mindset, [they] have to keep the mood, they are in now and that’s so important,” Kajoba told the club's website.

“In the end, we cannot do more than win our remaining games and that’s what we will try to do.”

With 53 points from 24 matches at the top, Kajoba further gave a good assessment on how his players planned and defeated Maroons at St Mary's Kitende.

“It was a good performance from the boys and I am happy. We scored wonderful goals and it was a brilliant evening,” the coach stated.

“It was the perfect response from the URA game. We went back to the drawing board and rectified our mistakes.

“In the first half, we were shaky but got the momentum back in the second half and then it was our game thereafter.

“We created chances, we were clinical and unlike the URA game where we created four good goalscoring chances and converted none.”

Kajoba also spoke about Milton Karisa who was one of the five scorers for the Venoms as they won big and kept a clean sheet at home.

“[Milton] Karisa is a very good player. He was calm in the right moment, very, very positive-aggressive in the right moments, winning balls, running on his wing and passing balls, turning and creating with that moment,” Kajoba concluded.

“It was a brilliant game for Karisa. He is national team material and l believe he will be back there soon.”

Allan Kayiwa, Brian Nkuubi, Paul Mucureezi and Abraham Ndugwa were the other scorers for Vipers.