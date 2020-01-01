Vipers SC have mental strength and quality to floor URA FC – Kajoba

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has stated they have a good chance to beat Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) in a Uganda Premier League match on Friday.

The Venoms will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways after the 0-0 draw against KCCA FC and despite not having the best record against the Taxmen, Kajoba is optimistic his side has all it takes to get the needed result.

“This is a good challenge for us,” stated Kajoba is quoted by the club’s official website.

”We face a good side and such games always bring the best out of everyone.

“I believe in my players. They have the mental strength, quality, and nerve required to breakdown difficult opposition. We’re targeting to win the title and that’s our only target.

"We’re fighting for it every day. And our desire for it, will drive us to perform better.”

Victory against URA will take Vipers’ to an eight-point lead in the league whereas a draw will complicate the equation a little bit in their title pursuit.

URA will be looking for answers coming into this tie after their 12 matches unbeaten run was halted by 10-man Busoga United earlier this week.

Fahd Bayo missed the 1-0 win in the first leg at Kitende while on national duty with Uganda.

Likewise, Burundi international goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora was on duty away in Bujumbura during the reverse fixture.

The duo are now available and will most likely be drafted into the starting XI.

Aziz Kayondo returns to the Vipers squad after serving his one-match suspension having accumulated three yellow cards.

Geoffrey Wasswa was deployed at left-back in the draw with KCCA but Kayondo’s return boosts Kajoba’s defensive options, while Halid Lwaliwa is out of this fixture with a swollen toe.