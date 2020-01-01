Vipers SC focused to beat Mbarara City FC and stay top – Kajoba

The new Venoms’ coach insists his charges have shown good signs in training and will go for nothing less than a win

New Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba has maintained they are ready to go for three points when they take on Mbarara City FC in a Uganda Premier League match at Bombo Barracks Grounds on Tuesday.

Kajoba took over the hot seat at the Venoms following the sacking of Edward Golola, who was relieved of his duties after a run of poor results.

He was appointed alongside Ibrahim Mugisha as the new man in charge of the table-toppers, with trainer Edward ‘Baiano’ Ssali the only man retaining his role.

Kajoba will now face a tall order with his first task coming too soon as he guides the side in the away fixture. Kajoba has, however, maintained his players and responded well to training in the few days he was in charge and their main aim is to win the match and keep leading the log.

“We are still in the lead and not under any pressure ahead of our next games,” Kajoba is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We are focused on working to give the team the best and the boys are fired up for this cause,” Kajoba, known for his motivational skills, said about how much they have accomplished so far and what they look to do as the technical team in the fixture at hand.

Despite being four points ahead in fourth place, the Venoms (42 points after 18 matches) will be under some pressure to get back to winning ways – for their title hopes to stay on track.

The reverse fixture at the St Mary’s Stadium ended in a 2-2 stalemate with Mbarara City skipper Hillary Mukundane leveling matters in the 82nd minute after Fahad Bayo had put Vipers in the lead.

The Ankole Lions have not beaten the Venoms since their promotion to the top flight three seasons ago. Victory on the day will be the second for Vipers against their hosts since their first meeting in 2018.

Article continues below

New signing Paul Mucureezi will play against his former club if selected by Vipers while captain Halid Lwaliwa is back from compassionate leave following the loss of his mother but is doubtful for the trip to Bombo.

This tie comes a little too early for Bashir Asiku who is yet to fully gain match fitness despite resuming training with the team last week while Burundian shot-stopper Fabien Mutombora picked up a minor injury during practice last week but is fine and will be available for selection.

Karim Watambala, who missed the Uganda Cup loss to Kajjansi United, is back after shaking off the knock.