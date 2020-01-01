Vipers SC deserved to bag three points against KCCA FC – Kajoba

The Venoms coach states he was not satisfied with the end result of their league match against their closest challengers

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba was not a happy man after his side failed to beat rivals Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) in a Uganda Premier League match on Tuesday.

Both teams went into the match seeking for maximum points but none found the back of the net as the top of the table clash ended 0-0 at St. Marys Kitende.

The draw, however, enabled Vipers to keep their five-point gap at the summit ahead of KCCA, who are second in the 16-team table.

And despite picking up a point from the fixture, Kajoba now says his team deserved to get the three points because of the way they pressed KCCA.

“I think we played decent, unlike at my previous clubs,” Kajoba is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We took the game to them. It’s only unfortunate we didn’t score. I think the performance deserved three points.”

On being yellow-carded in the tense match, Kajoba said: “I accept I was at fault, I stepped over my technical box multiple times despite several warnings from the official. The game was so tense.”

On Tito Okello’s injury and early substitution, Kajoba explained: “It was unfortunate, of course, it wasn’t my plan but it came and Allan Kayiwa was ready because we prepare our players for such moments. The doctors are still deciding how long it’s going to take, but [Okello] will be back soon.”

Kajoba added how he will continue to prepare the team mentally as they now have a chance to win the title this season.

“As I said, we have to continue preparing the boys mentally, ensure unity and discipline so it can help them transition into pros," he concluded.

It was the eighth time in the Uganda league history that the two local giants shared the spoils.