Vipers SC defeat hard-fighting BUL FC to extend lead

The Venoms needed a late strike to deny their hosts a point in a five-goal thriller

Vipers SC have opened a five-point gap on top of the Uganda Premier League after defeating BUL FC 3-2 in an entertaining clash staged in Njeru.

The league leaders aimed at bagging maximum points following KCCA FC's win against Maroons to avoid pressure from the Taxmen, and it was Tito Okello who was in inspired form on Sunday to bag a hat-trick for the visitors.

BUL conceded a penalty in the 18th minute when Denis Okot fouled Okello and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The striker kept his cool to give the Venoms a deserved lead.

Ten minutes later, it was 2-0 in favour of the visitors. Fabine Mutombora picked out Okello in a good area, and the forward chipped the ball past the onrushing Sanon Mulabi in the BUL goal.

Vipers became too comfortable and started playing casually, and were punished after half an hour. Fredson Gwoto capitalized on the concentration lapses to halve the deficit.

Three minutes later, another defensive howler allowed Robert Mukongotya to level the scores to send the Venoms into panic mode and confusion.

Okello saved the day with a 15 minutes to go with a cool finish inside the area to ensure the travelling fans have something to celebrate about. The defenders switched off and the ball found its way to the danger man who capitalized on the opportunity to score his first-ever hat-trick for the club.

Vipers lead the standings with 49 points, five more than defending champions KCCA, while SC Villa remain third on 37.