Vipers SC confirm exit of 13 players after Birikwalira’s ‘greedy, ungrateful’ comment

The stars have been let go as Fred Kajoba restructures the team for the next season as well as for the Caf Champions League assignments

Barely a day after outgoing Dan Birikwalira attacked Vipers SC of their ‘greed and ungratefulness’ the club has confirmed the departure of 13 players.

Birikwalira is among the stars Vipers have let go as they restructure for the upcoming season. To the left-back, the Venoms have always been less appreciative for their players given the manner of their departures.

“Left-back Dan Birikwalira who impressed when Vipers won the 2014/15 league title, is on his way out, having seen the recent loan with Kyetume United hampered by injury,” Vipers confirmed.

“The big problem is that there are dishonest people who pretend to be loyal at the club,” Birikwalira said on Sunday. “The irony is that the players who have done good things for Vipers are the ones who are always released with bad motives.

“I have done so many good things for Vipers ever since I was at school, winning trophies but the way we leave is always harsh because even the club cannot appreciate us, I won’t regret saying it and I won’t lie. We don’t admire to come back as it is elsewhere with former players at a club, that’s the truth.”

Brian Nkuubi is also exiting the Kitende club after playing for them in the last five seasons.

“With no offer of an extension to his [Nkuubi] contract following the arrival of David Bagoole from Busoga United, Vipers can now confirm the midfielder’s exit from the club,” the club’s statement read.

“The 26-year-old is unlikely to be short of offers now that he is a free agent due to his experience with almost eight seasons under his belt since making debut with Kira Young in 2012.”

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan has also left the Premier League champions despite the fact he had two years remaining on his contract.

Last season loanees Janjali Joseph, Dickens Okwir, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Duncan Seninde, and Farouk Musisi have also left after mutually terminating their active contracts.

Tom Masiko, Steven Mukwala and Tito Okello, Fred Atuhwera, Baden Mujahid have left after the expiration of their contracts.

“The Venoms will also see out Brian Kalumba on loan to a yet to be confirmed club and its possible others will follow later as negotiations for their destinations continue,” the club’s statement added.

“The club wishes all the departing players the best of luck at their next destinations and thank them for what they have done at Kitende.”

Vipers have already signed Disan Galiwango from Express FC, Ibrahim Orit formerly of Mbarara City, ex-Bright Stars Jamil Kalisa, and David Bagoole from Busoga United.