Vipers SC confident and fired up to beat Maroons FC – Wasswa

The Venoms’ defender maintains they are focused to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a setback in their last outing

Vipers SC defender Geoffrey Wasswa has stated they are ready and looking ahead to their next Uganda Premier League match against Maroons FC on Wednesday.

The Venoms blew away a chance to move six points clear at the top of the 16-team table after losing 3-1 to URA FC in their last league outing.

However, second-placed KCCA FC also failed to capitalise on Vipers' setback after they dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Express FC.

The KCCA draw means Vipers are still enjoying a four-point lead at the summit and assistant captain Wasswa has revealed they are not looking at the past result but are psyched up to get a win against Maroons at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, to remain on course to win the title this season.

“We are not looking at the past, our sights are set on the task ahead,” Wasswa told the club’s official website in the build-up to the league encounter.

“We are more confident and fired up to produce the needed results and we are certainly looking to get the best from the remaining games so as to clinch the title.”

The defeat at the Arena of Visions was a huge blow to Vipers and Maroons under coach Douglas Bamweyana. There could be another twist in the title race despite their position on the log.

Maroons, who are lying 13th with 24 points from 23 matches, have a lot of business to take care of since the relegation monster has continued to stare at them following a 1-0 home loss to Busoga United in their last fixture.

Maroons lost the reverse fixture against Vipers after they had been docked three points and three goals for fielding ineligible Hannington Sebwalunyo, who had accumulated three cards.

Striker Tito Okello will not make the Match Day squad for Vipers following a nasty tackle he suffered during the barren draw with KCCA. Bobosi Byaruhanga and Frank Tumwesigye are in line for returns having sat out the ‘forgettable’ URA match.

Skipper Halid Lwaliwa will miss a chance to face the prison warders this season through injury. The centre back did not play the first leg in Luzira and Wednesday’s game comes quite early for him.