Vipers SC coach Kajoba satisfied after slim win against Onduparaka FC

The Venoms coach is delighted after picking up his first win since taking charge of the team from sacked Edward Golola

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba was satisfied after his side managed to grind out a slim 1-0 win against Onduparaka FC in a Uganda Premier League match played on Sunday.

The Venoms were made to wait until the second half before Geoffrey Wasswa fired home from a free-kick to secure the three points and stretch their lead at the top of the 16-team league table to four points.

“It was a good game, especially in the first half. I was happy with the boys, they passed the ball around well, although [Onduparaka] got into it in the closing 10 minutes when the boys were tired,” Kajoba is quoted by the club’s official website.

More teams

On the manner of the goal they scored, Kajoba said: “We have been training set pieces all week and Geoffrey [Wasswa] scored a few of those. He is really good at free kicks.”

Article continues below

On Farouk Musisi, Kajoba explained: “To me, he was the man of the match, so unfortunate he got that injury. Hopefully, it’s not a serious one.”

Kajoba has now called on his players to improve in their game and learn to kill off matches as early as they can.

“We have to improve our gameplay and also prepare the boys mentally. Maybe then we can score more goals," he concluded.