Vipers SC coach Kajoba, Police FC striker Mululi named Premier League's February best

The winners have been recognised following outstanding performances for their respective top-tier sides in the month

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba and Police FC striker Brian Mululi have been named the Ugandan Premier League's best coach and player for the month of February respectively.

Kajoba's side was unbeaten in February as they registered four wins and two draws when they fought and consolidated their positions among the top three Premier League sides.

The Uganda coach was awarded after seeing off his rival Express FC's Wasswa Bbosa. Kajoba said his job as the man in charge of Vipers demands that he should be the best coach in the top-tier more frequently.

“I am very happy about being named the coach of the month. I think if you are in Vipers you are supposed to be named the coach of the month frequently," the goalkeeper's coach at the national side said according to Sports Nation .

“I thank my players and technical team for the job done because, without their efforts, I wouldn’t have won it.

“I advise the young players to act in a professional manner so as to ensure their career progress.”

On his part, Mululi was awarded the best player after beating Vipers' Paul Mucureezi and George Ssenkaba of Police.

Mululi scored five goals and made two assists during the period as the Cops won three games, drew in another and lost on just one occasion.

"I thank God for everything that he has enabled me to achieve in the past month," said the former Kitara FC star after picking the award that is always given out at the beginning of every month.

“I also thank everyone including the fans, family and everyone who has enabled me to achieve this today."

The January winners were coach Kefa Kisala of Uganda People's Defence Forces, whose side has posted quite good results despite being debutants and Brian Aheebwa, who has recently faced stiff competition in the starting line-up at KCCA FC.

As Kajoba and Mululi were awarded, their sides are behind URA FC at the top of the Premier League table with just one game before the first round ends.

Article continues below

Vipers were defeated by the Tax Collectors by a 2-1 margin and surrendered top position on Saturday. After initially looking a strong side to be one of the title contenders, the Cops have fallen down the table and are currently sixth with 25 points from 14 games.

As the traditional top-tier sides jostle for the top five places, Premier League debutants Kitara and Malaba Youth Development Association are engaged in a survival fight at the bottom.

Although they are above the relegation zone, Busoga United, Kyetume FC, and Mbarara City have had their fair share of struggles as they have failed to keep pace with the mid-table sides.