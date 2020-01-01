Vipers SC better placed to win league - Kajoba

The experienced tactician insists his charges have to work harder to win the top-tier crown this season

Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba states they have a better chance of winning this season's Ugandan Premier League title.

The Venoms comfortably sit on top of the table with 50 points after 22 matches and have a five-point advantage over second-placed KCCA with eight games to go. Despite having a healthy lead, the tactician says his charges have to work harder to the end.

"I am sure we have the advantage to win the league title and we have to keep focused, work as a team and do it," Kajoba is quoted by Kawowo.

"When I came here [at Vipers], the target was doing well in all the 12 matches. Already four are gone and we are remaining with eight. We shall continue to work hard."

URA FC will be next for the Venoms and the coach is aiming at getting a win. However, they will miss the services of striker Tito Okello who sustained a head injury in the last match against KCCA.

"[Okello] got out after like 20 minutes. His replacement, Allan Kayiwa did well because he had been prepared well."

URA lost 3-0 against Busoga United in their last league game.