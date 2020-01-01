Vipers SC appoint Kiwanuka and Mugerwa as assistant coaches, Fufa remits clubs’ prize money

The two tacticians have been brought on board with the aim of helping the Venoms have a successful continental campaign

Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC have confirmed the appointment of Paul Kiwanuka and Francis Mugerwa as Fred Kajoba’s assistants.

Vipers’ strengthening mission is ongoing after bringing onboard new players and they have now moved with speed and signed the notable Ugandan coaches to help head coach Kajoba.

The Venoms will represent Uganda in the Caf Champions League next season and their mission is to have a strong side and experienced tacticians aimed at targeting a slot in the Champions League group stage phase.

Kiwanuka worked with Premier League side Bright Stars before and has now rejoined Kajoba at St Mary’s Kitende.

“I am excited to be joining Vipers and for the chance to work with Kajoba again,” Kiwanuka told Vipers’ official website.

“It is an opportunity I couldn’t let up. I would like to thank Vipers management for giving me this chance and l know that our skills and experience will complement each other as we work to develop an exciting new team.”

Mugerwa has agreed on a deal that sees him join Kajoba and Kiwanuka again after working with the two at different clubs.

At Maroons FC, Mugerwa was Douglas Bamweyana’s assistant and had stints at top-flight sides Onduparaka FC and Bright Stars.

“I am a man of few words who prefers doing the talking on the pitch but l feel proud and honoured to reunite and work closely with the two coaches plus other staff at Vipers,” Mugerwa said.

Kajoba, who led Vipers to their fourth league title, welcomed the duo.

“I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me. They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking,” Kajoba said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has confirmed the dispensation of the prize money to Vipers and other clubs.

The Venoms were declared champions when Fufa discontinued the league and have been given USh60 million.

KCCA FC, who lost the title to Vipers, have been given USh20 million for finishing second, SC Villa got USh9.6, Busoga United earned USh7 million while URA FC were awarded USh5 million.

Fufa disbursed a total of USh128 million, a figure that was revised in 2018, and saw the sponsorship money raised from USh20 million which was only meant for a Premier League champion.