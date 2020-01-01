Vipers SC 5-3 Busoga United: Venoms register second win in style

The Venoms were in a class of their own as they outplayed the home team to bag maximum points in matchday three

Vipers SC roared to an emphatic 5-3 win against Busoga United in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match played on Sunday.

The Venoms headed into the fixture at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru seeking their second win of the campaign having drawn their opener and won the second one.

On the other hand, Busoga came into the match without a win, having lost three matches and drawn one, and they also had financial problems that had affected the team’s training sessions heading into the fixture.

It was Geoffrey Wasswa who broke the deadlock for Vipers with a brilliant free-kick in the 17th minute before Busoga pulled level courtesy of George Kasonko in the 25th minute.

However, their goal was short-lived as Milton Karisa made it 2-1 for Vipers this time, heading home from a corner in the 27th minute and the game went into half-time standing at 2-1 in favour of the champions.

On resumption, Vipers continued to attack Busoga and it was no surprise when Karim Watambala made it 3-1 after finding the bottom corner with a brilliant strong effort.

Despite their financial problems heading into the match, Busoga were not done yet as they pulled a goal back in the 56th minute courtesy of Ismail Mugulusi but their efforts to level matters at 3-3 were thwarted in the 70th minute when Paul Mucureezi curled the ball into the back of the net from a free-kick after Bobosi Byaruhanga was fouled.

Mucureezi then made it 5-2 for Vipers in the 84th minute but three minutes later Paul Ssekulima scored another one for Busoga but it was not enough as Vipers ran away 5-3 winners.

The win is a huge boost for Vipers which comes after their rivals Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) lost 2-1 against URA FC on Friday.

Vipers are coming back into the league after being eliminated from the Caf Champions League where they lost 2-0 on aggregate to Sudanese side Al-Hilal.

The Venoms lost the first meeting in Kampala 1-0 and went on to lose the return battle 1-0 to bow out of the competition.

In another match played on Sunday, Kyetume FC beat BUL FC 1-0.