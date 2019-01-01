Vipers FC maintain unbeaten run as they beat URA

The league leaders needed a second-half strike to extend their stay at the top of the table

Vipers extended their lead at the top of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) to 36 points after defeating URA by a solitary goal on Tuesday.

In the reverse fixture last season, the visitors claimed a 2-1 win and the league leaders aimed at avenging the defeat. In the 10 league games, URA had managed three wins, five draws and two losses.

Having gone six games unbeaten, the taxmen aimed at handing the league leaders their first defeat this season. However, they were not to get anything as Vipers managed to collect maximum points.

A Dan Sserunkuma 64th minute strike was all the hosts needed to take their points tally of the season to 36. Tito Okello managed to find the unmarked former Gor Mahia forward in the danger zone and the latter managed to get what turned out to be the winner.

It was the 10th win for Vipers this season, with three other games ending in draws.

The next match for the Kitende based side will be an away game against eighth-placed KCCA. The latter have collected 16 points after managing five wins, a draw and two losses in eight games played.