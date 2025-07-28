Vinicius Jr. facing make-or-break season at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso

It's not quite gone according to plan for Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid ever since he missed out on the Ballon d'Or and he's now got a big season ahead of him

Real Madrid's summer transfer activity, or lack thereof, has left many pondering their strategy under the newly appointed Xabi Alonso.

While Barcelona grapple with financial constraints and Atletico Madrid embark on a recruitment spree, Real Madrid find themselves in a period of potential upheaval. But the biggest question mark of all? The future of Vinicius Junior.

With the arrival of Kylian Mbappé last year, questions have arisen about how previous main man Vinicius Jr. can co-exist with the French superstar and one could argue that he is effectively "playing for his life" at the Bernabeu.

Will he cement his place as a Real Madrid mainstay, or will he become a casualty of the club's evolving tactical approach?

The Mbappé conundrum: Can they coexist?

Getty Images

The elephant in the room is, of course, Kylian Mbappé. The world-class forward's arrival threw Vinicius's role into sharp focus. Can they both thrive in the same team? There's a growing sense that the answer might be "no," particularly if Alonso opts for a 3-5-2 formation. This system, while potentially offering defensive solidity, could limit the space and freedom that Vinicius craves.

The issue isn't Mbappé's place in the team, he will undoubtedly be on of the first names on the team sheet. The Brazilian's dazzling dribbling, explosive pace, and eye for goal have made him a fan favourite, but his tendency to occupy similar spaces to Mbappé could create tactical congestion.

If Real Madrid prioritises Mbappé's scoring prowess, Vinicius may find himself relegated to a supporting role, a significant downgrade for a player who has aspirations of becoming the team's leading man.

Tactical flexibility: Alonso's vision for Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso's arrival brings with it a new tactical philosophy. The young manager has the unenviable task of reshaping the Real Madrid squad, and while the Club World Cup provided a glimpse into his thinking, the true extent of his vision remains to be seen.

There is the possibility of Alonso implementing a high-pressing system, reminiscent of his successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen. This shift would require a change in approach from the attacking players, demanding greater defensive contribution.

While Mbappé's work rate is commendable, Vinicius's defensive commitment has often been questioned. Alonso will be aware of the need to get off to a good start at Real, and the pressure from Real's fans and president means he has to succeed early.

However, to achieve long term success the team needs to evolve and adopt a more structured approach to their defence.

Rodrygo's role: Another victim of the system?

It's not just Vinicius who faces uncertainty. His compatriot, Rodrygo, also finds himself at a crossroads. While capable of playing in multiple positions, Rodrygo's preferred role as a wide forward is under threat. The potential arrival of Mbappé and the tactical adjustments under Alonso could further limit his opportunities.

There is a potential solution: utilising Rodrygo as an inside left winger in a 3-4-3 formation. This position could allow him to showcase his creative talents and link up with Mbappé. However, it remains to be seen whether Rodrygo is willing to accept a role that might not fully utilise his goal-scoring instincts.

It seems unlikely that Real would let both Rodrygo and Vinicius leave in the same transfer window, particularly as Rodrygo appears to be more adaptable to Alonso's new tactics.

The central striker dilemma: Do Real Madrid need a No. 9?

Getty Images

One intriguing suggestion raised in the video is the potential need for a traditional No. 9. While Mbappé is undoubtedly a prolific goalscorer, he isn't a classic centre-forward in the mould of Karim Benzema. The presenters suggest that Real Madrid might benefit from adding a striker who can offer a different dimension to their attack, someone who can occupy defenders, win aerial duels, and provide a focal point in the box.

The discussion considers the possibility of Real Madrid making a big sale to fund the acquisition of a suitable No. 9. However, this would inevitably involve sacrificing one of their established stars, most likely Vinicius or Rodrygo. The decision to pursue a traditional striker would represent a significant shift in Real Madrid's attacking philosophy, potentially signalling a move away from their reliance on pace, trickery, and individual brilliance.

Vinicius: The clock is ticking

Vinicius faces the daunting task of proving his worth to Alonso. He needs to demonstrate his tactical flexibility, improve his defensive contribution, and show that he can thrive alongside Mbappé. Failure to do so could see him fall down the pecking order, potentially leading to a transfer away from the club.

The pressure is on Vinicius to take the reins and become the player many believe he can be. This is his opportunity to silence the doubters, cement his place in Real Madrid history, and lead Brazil to World Cup glory. He must seize this moment and prove that he is not just a talented winger, but a world-class superstar.