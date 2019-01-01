Villas-Boas: My Porto team were pornographic!

The Portuguese spent just one season in charge of the Primeira Liga giants at the start of his career and holds fond memories of his side

Andre Villas-Boas says his Porto team of 2011 was "pornographic" at times as they stormed to domestic and European success.

The Portuguese coach guided the club to four trophies in his solitary season in charge of Porto, as they claimed the Europa League, Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal, as well as the Supertaca at the start of the campaign.

They finished the season unbeaten in the league, while star attackers Radamel Falcao and Hulk scored 73 goals between them in all competitions.

The campaign proved to be a stepping stone to bigger clubs for many, as the likes of Falcao, James Rodriguez, Nicolas Otamendi and Fernando went on to join top European sides, while Villas-Boas left after just one season to join Chelsea.

And the 42-year-old, now in charge of Marseille, has fond memories of his time at the Portuguese giants.

"In Porto, when we were preparing, the players guessed the team that was going to play," he said at a press conference.

"But it's true that this team was pornographic, with Hulk, Falcao, James, Moutinho, Fernando, Otamendi, was one of the best teams in the world.

"When you look at the career they have made after it, it’s amazing."

Villas-Boas' year at Porto has been the most successful period of his career so far. He was sacked by Chelsea before the end of his first season at Stamford Bridge and ended up joining Tottenham that summer.

He lasted less than 18 months at Spurs, having been let go a day after they lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool in December 2013.

Article continues below

Villas-Boas then spent two seasons in charge of Zenit, winning the Russian Premier League, Russian Cup and Super Cup before moving to China to join Shanghai SIPG.

He left the Chinese Super League side after one year and took a break from football to try his hand at motorsport by competing in the 2018 Dakar Rally in Peru, but damaged his back when he crashed into a sand dune and had to pull out.

He was confirmed as Marseille manager in May this year and is off to a good start. His side sit second in Ligue 1 and have won their last six matches.