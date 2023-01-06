Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Villarreal against Real Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid make the trip to eastern Spain to face Villarreal in a La Liga encounter on Saturday at Estadio de La Ceramica.

Los Blancos head into this fixture on the back of a hard-fought win against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey. They have looked far from comfortable on the road and have won just once in their last six away league games against Villarreal. Carlo Ancelotti will count on Karim Benzema again for the goals but the Ceramica has not been a happy hunting ground for the Ballon d'Or winner as he has netted there just once - in a 2-2 draw back in January 2019.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are currently seventh in the table with a record of seven wins, three draws and five defeats from 15 matches. Gerard Moreno has scored four goals in seven appearances for Villarreal against Real Madrid in La Liga and will be eager to add to that tally. Quique Setien will hope that his troops get their third successive win after beating Valencia and Espanyol in their last two league games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Villarreal vs Real Madrid Date: January 7, 2023 Kick-off: 3:15 pm BST / 10:15 am ET / 8:45 pm IST (Jan 8) Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal

How to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay UK and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes ESPN+, fuboTV UK Viaplay UK La Liga TV India Sports 18 -1/HD Jio Cinema

Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Villarreal team news and squad Villarreal will be without the services of Giovani Lo Celso with a hamstring problem, while Francis Coquelin is also a major doubt for the clash. Geronimo Rulli is also expected to be kept out of the matchday squad as he is close to signing for Ajax. Villarreal predicted XI: Reina; Femenia, Foyth, P.Torres, Moreno; Capoue, Parejo; Chukwueze, Baena, Pino; Danjuma Position Players Goalkeepers Jorgensen, Reina Defenders Torres, Cuenca, Mandi, Albiol, Pedraza, Mojica, A. Moreno, Femenia, Foyth Midfielders Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo, Morlanes, Baena, Pino Forwards Chukwueze, Jackson, Danjuma, Morales, G Moreno Real Madrid squad & team news

Real Madrid will be without Mariano Diaz due to a sprained ankle. Dani Carvajal, meanwhile, as a minor injury issue so the right-back could be rested.

Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos should start in midfield.

Karim Benzema is fit again and will likely start the match alongside Vinicius Jr. in attack.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius