Villarreal vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Villarreal against Barcelona in La Liga on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

League leaders Barcelona will be looking to create a gap of 11 points between them and Real Madrid in the La Liga title race when the Catalan giants take on Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday.

Xavi's men are on a brilliant run of 10 games without defeat in all competitions that includes winning each of their last five league matches after the 3-0 victory over Sevilla, while Villarreal aim to bounce back after back-to-back defeats in the league.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Villarreal vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Villarreal vs Barcelona Date: February 12, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 13) Venue: El Madrigal, Villarreal

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

Viaplay Sports 2 and La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Viaplay.

In India, the Sports18 network has rights to show La Liga games, with streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 2, La Liga TV Viaplay India Sports18 - 1 SD JioCinema

Villarreal team news & squad

Alfonso Pedraza, Nicolas Jackson, Giovani Lo Celso and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen missed the game at Elche that ended in a 3-1 defeat and the injured players are not expected to be available against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, for someone who was not involved at the weekend, Pau Torres is likely to partner Raul Albiol at centre-back.

Gerard Moreno will spearhead the attack.

Villarreal possible XI: Reina; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Mojica; Capoue, Parejo; Chukwueze, Baena, Pino; Moreno

Position Players Goalkeepers Reina Defenders Torres, Mandi, Albiol, Mojica, Moreno, Foyth, Femenia Midfielders Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Trigeuros, Baena, Pino, Chukwueze Forwards Moreno, Morales

Barcelona team news & squad

Ousmane Dembele's hamstring injury will keep him out of action until around March, with Sergio Busquets joining him on the sidelines after hurting his ankle in the Sevilla win.

Xavi may look to include Ansu Fati in Busquets' absence which is likely to be the only change in the XI, meaning Gavi moves into a midfield position.

Jordi Alba keeping out Alejandro Balde at left-back is not set to change either, with Robert Lewandowski stationed in the center of attack.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati