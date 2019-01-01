Villarreal striker Toko Ekambi scoops La Liga award
Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi has been named the La Liga Player of the Month for October.
The Cameroon international was in a spectacular form last month, with his efforts helping the Yellow Submarine to clinch back-to-back victories.
The forward scored the match-winning goal against Espanyol before netting a brace in his side’s 4-1 win against Deportivo Alaves.
¡EKAMBI es elegido Mejor Jugador del Mes de octubre en #LaLigaSantander! 🏆👏— LaLiga (@LaLiga) November 7, 2019
💛 @VillarrealCF 💛
🗒 https://t.co/0V3KqFuNPF pic.twitter.com/LUqMW03Oko
The 27-year-old former Angers striker has now scored five league goals and provided two assists this season.
Toko Ekambi will be honoured with the award before Villarreal’s home game against Celta Vigo at Estadio de la Ceramica on November 24.