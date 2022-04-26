Villarreal 'know how to suffer' and will not be intimidated by Liverpool, insists Moreno

Villarreal will have an advantage when they face Liverpool in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, says former Reds defender Alberto Moreno, because they know how "to suffer" against bigger opposition in the long game.

The Yellow Submarine have turned last season's Europa League triumph in a remarkable run to the last four this term, knocking out both Juventus and Bayern Munich to set up a clash with Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Despite their success however, they enter as major underdogs - but Moreno believes they can thrive under the pressure as they know how to play when the going gets tough.

What did Moreno say about Villarreal's prospects?

"Suffer," Moreno stated when asked how the Yellow Submarine would perform. "We are going to suffer. But if you want to win against these teams you have to suffer. You're not going to beat one of these teams face-to-face, it's impossible.

"You have to suffer and we know how to suffer. Villarreal has a virtue, that we all know how to suffer together as a team, but then we also know how to play ball because there are players in this squad of spectacular quality.

"That explains the way we are doing. Because when we have to suffer against big teams, we suffer. And we know how to do it. And then with the ball the big teams suffer against us. They are aware of that."

Moreno addresses Anfield hostility

Villarreal head to Merseyside in the first leg looking to mount a surprise advantage away from home soil, and Moreno adds that he considers the ground more hostile to visit than Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu - but says the Yellow Submarine have an advantage.

"For me personally, yes," he stated. "I don't want any conflict or anything! But many of Villarreal's players have already played at Anfield and they know what it's like.

"It is a point in our favor. We already know what that is and that we must try not to listen to anything. Dedicate yourself to playing football and that's it."

