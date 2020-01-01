SC Villa ordered to release Lwanga and pay seven-month salary

The 16-time champions will have to let the player go after a breach of contract

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Appeals Committee has ordered SC Villa to release striker Charles Lwanga, effective immediately, and settle his seven-month unpaid salary.

The St Mary's Secondary School student had, at the beginning of the year, demanded a release after an alleged breach of contract by the club.

The Dispute Resolution Chamber directed the club to settle the striker's seven-month salary, totalling to Ush3.5M, within three months and if they fail to do so, the player will be free to leave.

Lwanga was not satisfied with the decision and he appealed to the Federation's appeal committee, which ruled in his favour.

"The Appeal of Charles Lwanga is allowed and is immediately released from his contract with Sports Club Villa and allowed to sign with any club of his choice," read the ruling.

"Sports Club Villa is ordered to pay Lwanga, within 90 days as from the date of notification of this decision, overdue payables in the amount of UGX 3,500,000 (Three million five hundred thousand shillings), plus a penalty of 10% of the amount due. The amount is to be paid in three equal instalments."

The Federation will have the responsibility of offsetting the club if the 16-time league champions fail to do so.

"In the event that the amount due to Lwanga Charles is not paid by SC Villa within the stated time limit, the present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to Fufa for consideration and the committee recommends offsetting the above-mentioned amount from any amount that may be due to SC Villa," the ruling continued.

"Lwanga is directed to inform SC Villa immediately of the account number to which the remittance is to be made and to notify the Committee of every payment received."

The player was signed in January 2019 on a five-year contract.