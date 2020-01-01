Villa Members Trust announced as new SC Villa owners

The changes at the local heavyweights have been necessitated by the need to help the club retrace their winning path once more

Ugandan Premier League record champions Sports Club Villa will have a new ownership structure, the interim committee led by the club legend William Nkemba has announced.

The club will now be run by what has been dubbed as ‘Villa Members Trust’ which will be inducted at the end of the month.

“We managed to go back to the roots of the club and we now announce the Villa Members Trust as the owners of Villa and will be duly incorporated on October 30,” Nkemba said in a document obtained by Goal.

“Membership shall be for those persons who subscribe annually to its membership of paying an inauguration fee of USh50,000 to the club.

“Current and future assets of Villa will be owned by the members. It is only the members who will have a say in affairs of the club.

“To become a member of the Villa’s trust and be eligible to hold administrative duties with the club. We shall open the registration of the membership on October 30 to December 31.

“This membership shall be open to all who have the best interest of the club, and it is only those who will be members who hold ownership and will decide the future of the club.”

Nkemba went further to explain how the club will be specifically run structurally as they try to regain their previous winning formula.

“This is an instrument which allows Villa to be a community-owned club and this has been given the okay by the founding members,” the Jogoo legend added.

“Going forward, Villa shall be owned by the statutes of the club including the club congress – a body within the trust and shall be the supreme body of the club.

“There will be a trust, headed by the trustees [the board and the custodians] within the trust there will be the congress which shall be the sporting arm of the trust.

“There shall be an executive body headed by the president who shall be voted from the congress, and the president will pick his executive from the membership of the congress which shall not have more than 120 persons.

“The club president shall hold office for four years and will be accountable as far as sporting success is concerned.

“We shall also have a secretariat body headed by the Chief Executive who will perform administrative duties.”

The interim committee was formed to restore stability at the iconic Ugandan club that has been struggling off and on the pitch in the previous seasons.