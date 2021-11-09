Vihiga Queens 2-0 ASFAR: Kenya side on course to reach Caf Champions League semis

Vihiga Queens made a huge step towards reaching the Caf Women’s Champions League semi-finals after a 2-0 victory against Moroccan side ASFAR in their second Group B match at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

The Kenyan side went into the game having lost their Group B opener 1-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and they scored a goal in each half, courtesy of Violet Wanyonyi in the eighth minute and Jentrix Shikanga in the 52nd minute, to pick up their first win.

Vihiga started the game on a high note and they almost took the lead in the opening four minutes when Vivian Makokha sprinted through the middle to set up the unmarked Phoeby Owiti, but a quick intervention from goalkeeper Asiya Zuhair denied her from putting the ball to an empty net.

However, four minutes later Vihiga took the lead when a shot from Lorna Nyabuto was punched back into play by Zuhair but the ball fell to the legs of Wanyonyi, who placed it into the bottom corner of the net.

The goal sparked the Kenyan side as they kept knocking on ASFAR's door and they almost went to 2-0 up in the 14th minute when Wanyonyi found space from the right wing and delivered a cross to Shikanga but the latter’s effort hit the woodwork and went out for a goal-kick.

ASFAR threatened to go level in the 24th minute, a move started by captain Ghizlane Chebbak finding Sanaa Mssoudy, who tried to chip the ball over the advancing Vihiga goalkeeper Lilian Awuor, but the custodian back-peddled quickly to tip it out for a fruitless corner.

Vihiga then missed another chance in the 38th minute when Vivian Makokha put through Wanyonyi with a defence-splitting pass but Zuhair moved off her line to clear the danger.

In the 42nd minute, Vihiga’s Nyabuto was shown a yellow card after a clumsy foul on S. Mssoudy and from the resultant free-kick, Sanaa, who scored a hat-trick when ASFAR won their opening game 3-0 against Rivers Angels from Nigeria, curled the ball goalwards but Awuor once again stood firm to tip it out for another fruitless corner.

The teams went into the half-time break with Vihiga leading 1-0 and after the resumption, it was the Moroccan champions who started the game with urgency but Awuor kept them at bay with two great saves.

In the 52nd minute, Vihiga went 2-0 up when a through-ball to Shikanga came off her right leg and looped past the advancing goalkeeper, who could not swing back quickly to keep it out.

ASFAR responded almost immediately as Sanaa beat the offside trap and raced towards the goal but before she could pull the trigger, Tereza Engesha moved quickly to stop her in her strides.

Vihiga then made their first change in the 74th minute when Mercline Wayudi came on for goalscorer Wanyonyi.

Article continues below

With 10 minutes left to the final whistle, Vihiga resorted to a defensive display as they tried to run down the clock and captain Enez Mango pulled off a couple of vital interceptions at the back to deny the Moroccan side from getting at a chance at goal.

Vihiga, who are being coached by Charles Okere, will face Rivers Angels in their final group game while ASFAR will come up against Sundowns.